After 30 years, court blocks Los Osos housing project

Back in the 90s, San Luis Obispo County approved a tentative map of 98 residential lots on about 20 acres off Pecho Rd near the Sea Pines Golf Course in Los Osos.

In order for the project to go forward, there needed to be enough water and an available sewer system.

After years of extensions, the project got final approval in 2023.

Then, the Los Osos Sustainability Group sued, saying it didn’t meet all the requirements.

“The applicant to be able to show that the community sewer was both constructed and available for this project and at the time, the sewer service was not available,” said Babak Naficy, the attorney representing the group.

A local court agreed, and that decision was appealed. Last week, the Court of Appeal in Ventura unanimously agreed that the homes should not be built.

“We couldn’t have had the lawsuit without the community though," said Patrick McGibney, Los Osos Sustainability Group member. "They volunteered thousands of dollars for this lawsuit and it was something that we had many people in the community that were concerned about our overdrafted water basin."

There is a 30-day appeal period for this decision. KSBY News reached out to Anastasi Development for comment but has yet to hear back.

If the developers decide to submit new plans, they’ll have to follow all current restrictions and regulations.