County prohibits overnight parking on Turri Road in Los Osos

Parking restrictions along Turri Road in Los Osos were approved by the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

“In that location, camping overnight is prohibited, and so we’re just adding signage to educate the public of that fact,” said Shelly Cone, from San Luis Obispo County Public Works.

Cone told KSBY News that these types of restrictions are pretty routine, with the same being done on various county roads in Cayucos, Avila Beach, and Oceano.

She added that in the past, they’ve used berms on the road to address overnight camping and illegal dumping.

The new restrictions now give law enforcement the ability to issue citations.

“It has always been prohibited. There are several locations within the county where overnight camping is prohibited on those roads, again, like I said, for safety reasons,” Cone said.

Signs will be placed along Turri Road near the South Bay Boulevard and Los Osos Valley Road intersections.

According to county documents, the signs are expected to cost around $2,000, with funds coming from County Roads’ budget.

Ken McMeans lives in Morro Bay and says he hikes near Turri Road at times. He calls the road a double-edged sword.

“There really isn’t anywhere to park here other than then probably the campground. I know some up in north morro, some people park," McMeans said. "I think they can park for 48 hours. There’s not a lot of places for people passing in RVs and such to park.”