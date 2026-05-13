Future of the former Sunnyside School site to be decided by Los Osos voters in June

In June, voters in Los Osos will cast their ballots for or against Measure B, deciding on what the future holds for the former Sunnyside School property.

Some locals would like to see the site off Los Osos Valley Road open for community use.

“Us voting yes on B-26 means that this 12-acre property stays within the public,” said Deborah Howe, Sunnyside Park Citizens Coalition member.

Others feel it should be turned into a downtown district.

“One that would create some identity for downtown, the community,” said Jeff Edwards, a Los Osos developer.

If the measure passes, plans for a park would move forward with the Community Services District finalizing a purchase agreement with the San Luis Coastal Unified School District. If the measure fails, the site would open up to private developers for purchase.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s office, if passed, the measure would establish a parcel tax of $185 a year for 15 years. When the property is paid off, the amount would drop to $100 a year for properties within the district, with cost-of-living adjustments.

Howe said funds from the parcel tax would help cover operations and maintenance of the park.

“There will be other things that will happen here, those will be improvements, improvements to the ball field, perhaps a dog park that will come through other donations and grant writing,” Howe said.

Plans for the area also include open space, trails, and pickleball courts.

Edwards said the Los Osos Community Advisory Committee has a vision statement on what the town’s downtown area should include.

“A public plaza, a mix of uses both residential and commercial," he said. "Uses that we don’t have right now, artists' lofts, senior housing, the library could move to this location.”

Edwards has created a plan that also includes a day care and relocation of the nearby fire station to the site.

Howe and Edwards both encourage people to check out the property.

“If you haven’t been here, if you haven’t looked around, come and see what’s here,” Howe said.

“Walk around the property at Sunnyside, look at the buildings, look at the grounds, and decide for yourself whether this is a worthy park,” Edwards said.

Election Day is June 2.

Election coverage| Meet the two candidates running for SLO County District 2 supervisor