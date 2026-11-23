Back in September, KSBY News reported on the surge of common murres coming into Pacific Wildlife Care. Since then, more than 970 have been admitted to the Morro Bay facility.

“Luckily it started to slow down at least for now, and yeah, over the past few weeks we’ve started to see an influx of western grebes primarily,” said Kelley Boland, Pacific Wildlife Care development coordinator.

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Common murres washing up on Central Coast beaches

That influx has brought nearly 200 western grebes to the facility, with 198 admitted since Nov. 1.

Boland said that just like the common murres, these large birds are showing up starved.

“We suspect that the warm waters, pushing fish in different locations to colder waters, deeper or farther away, that the fish resource that’s normally here along the coast is not here this year,” Boland said.

Which is why it’s been all hands on deck at the facility.

Pacific Wildlife Care takes in all types of birds needing care. If you come across one, you’re asked to leave the bird alone and call the non-profit’s hotline at (805) 543-WILD (9453).

“They should leave the bird alone," volunteer Robin Hendry told KSBY. "However, if they can stand by the bird and keep people and other dogs away from it, that’s the best thing because a dog just loves to sniff and possibly, you know, try to catch it.”

Boland says that Pacific Wildlife Care has already taken in a record number of animals this year, with more than 4,600 admitted so far.