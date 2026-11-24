Dangerous coastal conditions are prompting closures in Morro Bay.

Pit beach parking lots near Morro Creek are now closed, and the main Morro Rock parking lot will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as extreme king tides are expected along the coast.

The city hopes to reopen all of the lots Friday.

Pedestrians are encouraged to use cuation in the area.

Related: Coastal Flood Warning for Wednesday and Thursday along the Central Coast

The closures come about a week after high surf temporarily shut down the Morro Bay Harbor.

