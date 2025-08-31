Morro Bay looking for community feedback on next city manager

The Morro Bay City Council is looking for feedback on the qualities residents would like to see in the next city manager.

The search for a new city manager began in July after the city parted ways with its former city manager, Yvonne Kimball, who was in the position for two years.

Experience running a city and knowing the area were among the things some people said they hoped to see in the city’s next leader.

“I want somebody who is invested in the community. Someone who knows the community, who is not just brought in from outside. It’s great if they are personable and a great communicator,” said Betsy Gaudette-Cross, Morro Bay resident.

“I would like to see somebody who has some experience managing a city, somebody who is familiar with the area, knows the needs of the city,” said Jaime Lomeli, Morro Bay resident.

Hiring for the role is underway now and the city is asking people in the community to fill out a survey.

It takes about three minutes to complete and closes on September 30.

Andrea Lueker has been serving as interim city manager while the city looks for a permanent replacement.

