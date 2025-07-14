'Very happy to return.' Morro Bay's interim city manager begins position this week

A former city leader is returning to Morro Bay despite being removed from her position years ago.

"I am very happy to return. I have a soft spot in my heart for Morro Bay,” said Andrea Lueker, City of Morro Bay Interim City Manager.

In a 4-1 vote, the city council approved Lueker’s appointment as interim city manager last week.

WATCH: Andrea Lueker speaks about new role in Morro Bay

Morro Bay's interim city manager begins position this week

“There was a very limited pool of folks to choose from for interim city managers. I believe we were extremely fortunate to have someone who knows the city, coastal municipalities, and intimately knows the workings of Morro Bay. That person is Andrea Lueker,” said Jeff Eckles, Morro Bay City Councilmember.

“I felt that we did have other options, both internally and externally, and this council chose to go forward with Miss Lueker,” said Cyndee Edwards, Morro Bay City Councilmember.

Several people expressed that her previous experience in the city made her the best to take the interim role. Lueker’s 35 years in government include being the city's parks and recreation director, assistant city manager, and city manager over a decade ago. She also taught at Cal Poly and worked at Port San Luis as harbor director before retiring in 2021.

"She’s run this city as a city manager. She understands the harbor. The entire workings of the city,” one person said at last week’s city council meeting.

While others say the role could’ve been handed to current staff. Lueker will be paid $118 an hour.

"We have salaried exempt staff who can do the work while you find a new city manager. The money we save can pave a few streets,” another person said.

The interim move came as city manager Yvonne Kimball was fired from her position last month. Councilmember Jeff Eckles spoke on the dissenting vote.

“I believe we needed a change at the very top. It was just a matter of timing,” Eckles said.

Some expressed that Lueker's involvement with certain organizations might make her biased.

“She was a member and supporter of REACT, which I think could be in conflict with being our city manager,” said one person.

“My concern is whether or not you can display neutrality and unbiased,” Edwards said.

Lueker says she has no concerns about being unbiased.

“In my 35 years of government, I've come across those kinds of things before. For me, even if there is a perception that there is a bias or conflict, I would talk to the city council and city attorney about that,” Lueker said.

A former city councilmember who previously worked with Lueker in Morro Bay spoke at last week's meeting.

"She brought all the staff together as a team. She worked really well with one department, with another department, and with the public. It was a bringing together,” said Betty Winholtz, Morro Bay resident.

Lueker was ousted by a previous council back in 2014.

"We asked to have an open session to end our contracts. Then I worked until January of 2014 when I finally signed a separation agreement,” Lueker said.

In agenda correspondence, one resident spoke about how Lueker was not in favor of a new wastewater treatment plant back when she served as city manager. The old wastewater treatment plant flooded during the 2023 storms.

“The city team had been working on refurbishing the existing wastewater treatment plant for a number of years, and that was moving forward because that was the direction to us from the city council to staff. And then we had a new city council that came in and they reversed that direction,” Lueker explained.

Lueker says she will not be applying for the permanent city manager position. As far as whether she will be involved in the hiring process of a new city manager, she said, “I probably won’t be involved in the direct hiring, but I’m looking forward to working with the city council to talk to them about the qualities they might be looking for in a new city manager.”

In her short term, her goals include, “Keeping the city moving forward. Making sure that I present the best city to the new city manager that I can. Making sure that everything is smooth.”

Lueker’s interim term will end when one of the following happens first:



Within 30 days after a permanent city manager starts (to allow for a transition), but no later than January 15, 2026 When the employee works 960 hours during the 2025–2026 fiscal year If either the employee or the city ends the agreement

“Always available. My door is always open. I have a window on Harbor Street, and so I’m always there,” Lueker said.