Archaeologist testifies anomaly found under Ruben Flores's desk was consistent with burial site

A ground penetrating radar operator and archaeologist took the stand Tuesday during the start of week 6 of the preliminary hearing for Paul and Ruben Flores.

The son and father are charged in connection with the death of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

As court resumed Tuesday for the first time since Thursday afternoon, Philip Hanes talked about an anomaly, specially soil disturbance, found in a space under the deck of Ruben’s Arroyo Grande home on March 15 and 16 of this year.

Hanes described the size as being consistent with a burial, telling the court it was the most promising anomaly of interest.

His testimony was expected to continue late Tuesday morning.

Also this week, podcaster Chris Lambert is expected to take the stand. The judge will also hear an objection on a subpoena requiring Lambert to provide documents related to Kristin’s case.

Smart disappeared from the Cal Poly campus in May of 1996 after attending on off-campus party.

Witnesses say Paul, now 44, was the last person to be seen with the then college freshman. Her body has never been found.

The preliminary hearing, which began in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Aug. 2, is expected to last through at least this week.

Once complete, the judge will decide whether there is enough evidence against the two to move the case forward to trial.

Paul and Ruben were both arrested in April. Paul is charged with murder and is being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail without bail. Ruben, 80, is charged with accessory and is currently out on bail.