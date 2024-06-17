Paul Flores ordered to pay more than $346k in restitution to family of Kristin Smart

Convicted killer Paul Flores was ordered to pay more than $346,000 in restitution to the family of Kristin Smart.

Flores and his attorney appeared via Zoom for Monday’s hearing in a Monterey County courtroom.

In October 2022, Flores was found guilty of murdering 19-year-old Kristin Smart when the two were students at Cal Poly back in 1996.

During the first portion of the hearing last week, the Smart family, including Kristin's mother, father, brother and sister, testified. They spoke about the financial impact they've faced since Kristin's disappearance, such as travel expenses for searches and court appearances, hiring a private investigator, putting up billboards, and other expenses.

The judge Monday ordered $74,832.08 in restitution for Kristin’s mother, Denise Smart, $144,327.50 for Kristin’s father, Stan Smart, $96,538 for her brother, Matthew Smart, and a combined $31,279.88 for her sister Lindsey Smart-Stewart and brother-in-law Patrick Stewart.

The totals came from lost wages, medical expenses, celebration of life expenses, attorney fees, refinancing expenses, billboards and more.

While Stan Smart and Lindsey Smart-Steward attended Monday’s hearing in person, other family members joined via Zoom.

Flores is currently serving a sentence of 25 years-to-life at Corcoran State Prison in Kings County. He was moved there from Pleasant Valley State Prison on June 6 after being attacked by other inmates twice in less than a year.

Flores, 47, is eligible for parole in August 2037, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.