Paul, Ruben Flores to return to court Friday

Their preliminary hearing began Aug. 2
Dave Minsky/Santa Maria Times (Pool photo)
Paul Flores in court Aug. 18, 2021 during day 10 of his preliminary hearing
Posted at 8:30 AM, Aug 20, 2021
Following two delays this week, Paul and Ruben Flores are expected to return to the courtroom Friday morning for the continuation of their preliminary hearing.

The father and son are charged in connection with the death and disappearance of Kristin Smart, who disappeared from the Cal Poly campus in 1996. Her body has never been found.

Paul and Ruben were in court Monday, but the hearing was pushed to Wednesday. It was then delayed once again as attorneys were still working through discovery - the process in which both sides collect and exchange information about evidence and witnesses in the case.

Paul’s attorney, Robert Sanger, said he did not have all of the discovery yet and was asking for certain text messages.

Sanger also asked the judge to grant a bail reduction for Paul, which was denied.

Court is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. on Friday. Attorneys are expected to make motions at that time. The judge said there may or may not be testimony that afternoon.

The hearing first began on Aug. 2 and is expected to last through the month.

