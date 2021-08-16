Testimony from former ex-girlfriend of Paul Flores expected to continue Monday

Paul and Ruben Flores return to the courtroom Monday morning for week three of their preliminary hearing in connection with the Kristin Smart case.

The two are charged in the disappearance and death of Smart, who disappeared from the Cal Poly campus in 1996. Her body has never been found.

Last week, a cadaver dog handler, retired detective, an ex-girlfriend of Paul Flores and others testified.

Another woman named Jennifer Hudson testified she may have heard Paul confess to burying Kristin.

It's likely the court will hear more from her on Monday.

The preliminary hearing, which allows the court to examine evidence and determine if there is enough evidence for a trial, is expected to last through at least part of next week.

