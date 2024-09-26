Caltrans to host public information meeting on improvement project for dangerous Los Olivos intersection

Caltrans District 5 is hosting a public information meeting on Oct. 3 to educate community members about a project that will implement improvements at a dangerous intersection in Los Olivos.

The project focuses on the intersection of State Route 154 and Foxen Canyon Road in west Los Olivos.

Officials say the intersection is experiencing collisions at a rate higher than the statewide average for similar facilities. In the past few years, KSBY has reported on several collisions at the site that have resulted in serious injuries and one fatality.



Caltrans says the purpose of the project is to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury collisions occurring at the intersection by constructing a roundabout, which will eliminate high-speed broadside collisions.

The meeting will take place at the St. Mark’s In-The-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos at 6 p.m. The public is invited to learn more about the project, view informational displays, and ask the project team questions, according to Caltrans.

More information on the project can be found on Caltrans' fact sheet website.