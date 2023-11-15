Card skimmers found at Bank of America in Grover Beach

Multiple card-skimming devices used to steal customers' sensitive financial information have been discovered at a Bank of America location in Grover Beach, police said.

Authorities said over the past few weeks, officers had located several ATM card skimmers at the Bank of America ATM located at 1564 W. Grand Ave.

That location has been targeted six times since late September, police said.

Grover Beach police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that customers can consider using a digital wallet payment system commonly found on smartphones as most merchants and gas stations now offer those options. Tap-to-pay options are also typically available.

It's not the first time card-skimming devices have been found on the Central Coast. In October, skimming incidents had been reported in Santa Barbara County, with one of the more recent occurring in Santa Maria, as Jacob Dizon of KSBY previously reported.

In September, police found multiple card-skimming devices at Bank of America ATMs in downtown San Luis Obispo.

And in August, Paso Robles police said they found devices at two banks in Paso Robles; One at CoastHills Credit Union and the other at Premier Valley Bank.

Gas stations are also affected. Trends show that skimmers are typically installed at gas pumps farther from the staff kiosk and where cameras are unlikely to be installed, Lindsie Hiatt previously reported in October following a warning from Santa Barbara County officials.