Central Coast police dept. to be featured on Investigation Discovery Wednesday night

A Central Coast Police Department is being featured in a TV show on the Discovery ID channel Wednesday night.

The Grover Beach Police Department will be interviewed and featured on "Caught in the Net."

The show is centered around looking into technology and how it is used in murder investigations.

The Grover Beach Police Department tells KSBY they were approached by Discovery representatives in March of 2023 asking to feature them in the show.

Wednesday night's episode will highlight the work of Grover Beach Police and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in the 2018 murder of Grover Beach resident Athena Valentiny.

"This is fortunately the only case we have to showcase for the Discovery Channel," said Chief John Peters ."We don't typically like to showcase a family's tragedy. But this was an incident that we utilized technology and we were able to show the benefits of the community support and the strong support that we have from our council that affords us these tools that are necessary to solve these high-intensity crimes."

According to Chief Peters, the case stood out to Caught in the Net producers after seeing it being covered in the local media. Chief Peters says the show will highlight how the departments worked together, using technology, to identify the suspect, locate him in Indiana, and bring him back to San Luis Obispo County where he was prosecuted and ultimately found guilty.

Caught in the Net has been on Investigation Discover for two seasons. The episode with Grover Beach Police can be watched Wednesday night at 7 p.m. To learn more about the show, and streaming options, click here.