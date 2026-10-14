Crumbl Cookie closes San Luis Obispo County stores

After three years, Crumbl Cookie no longer has locations in San Luis Obispo County.

The windows and doors are now covered at the Five Cities Drive store in Pismo Beach.

When the location opened in June of 2023, a Crumbl spokesperson told KSBY 50 jobs were created.

Crumbl Cookies is known for its 4.25" wide cookies and rotating menu of six flavors that changes weekly.

The company’s website shows the Paso Robles location has also closed. The website lists Santa Maria as the only current Crumbl location on the Central Coast.

A San Luis Obispo store closed at the end of 2023.

KSBY reached out to Crumbl for information on the latest store closures and is waiting to hear back.