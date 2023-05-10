Flags lowered outside San Luis Obispo Police Dept. in honor of fallen detective

Flags outside the San Luis Obispo Police department are at half staff Wednesday in honor of fallen Detective Luca Benedetti.

Benedetti, 37, was shot and killed while serving a search warrant in San Luis Obispo on May 10, 2021. Another detective, Steve Orozco, was injured.

San Luis Obispo Police Department Detective Luca Benedetti

A video posted on the department’s social media showed people lining the sidewalk outside of the police station on Walnut Street Wednesday morning as the flag was placed at half staff in honor and remembrance of Benedetti.

“We are grateful for the support of this community these past two years. We miss you Luca,” the social media post stated.

Benedetti had been with the San Luis Obispo Police Department since 2012. He left behind a wife and two young daughters.