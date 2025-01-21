Former President Biden and First Lady return to Santa Ynez Valley after inauguration

Former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday afternoon following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The Bidens left the East Coast after a brief sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews.

Multiple sources have reported that the couple will be staying at a private residence in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The Bidens visited the area after the Democratic National Convention last August.

Jill Biden was spotted a few times with other family members in Solvang and Los Olivos.