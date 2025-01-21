Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former President Biden and First Lady return to Santa Ynez Valley after inauguration

Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield
Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell/316th Wing
Former President Joe Biden greets family and former staff during his sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 20, 2025. Biden gave farewell remarks to those in attendance before departing on Special Air Mission 46. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)
Biden’s final sendoff: A historic farewell at America’s Airfield
Posted

Former President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday afternoon following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The Bidens left the East Coast after a brief sendoff ceremony at Joint Base Andrews.

Multiple sources have reported that the couple will be staying at a private residence in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The Bidens visited the area after the Democratic National Convention last August.

Jill Biden was spotted a few times with other family members in Solvang and Los Olivos.

Previous Coverage

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg