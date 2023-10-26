Halloweekend events you won't want to miss

This weekend is packed full of fantastic Halloween (and not-so-Halloween) events across the Central Coast. Here is a look at some of the events going on from Friday, October 27th through Sunday, October 29th.

Multi-Day Events and Festivals

Marathon Monster Mash

October 27th, 28th and 29th Elm St. Park

Three days of Halloween fun will take over Elm St. Park for costume contests, raffles, nightly trick or treating, food trucks and more! Friday night the fun kicks off from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday events run from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Cambria Scarecrow Festival

October 1st through 31st

It’s a Halloween tradition in its 15th year, and it’s more popular than ever. Check out 175+ creative scarecrows scatered throughout the village of Cambria. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October, a documentary on the Cambria Scarecrow Festival will be playing at the Cambria Center for the Arts at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. It was produced by a local filmmaker after she followed the entire festival’s process from start to finish in 2022. The festival is hosting the Salute to Scarecrows fundraiser on Saturday, October 28th from 6-8 p.m.

Nightmare From Main Street

October 27, 28, 30th & 31st from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. 828 14th St. Paso Robles

Prepare to scare your socks off at one of the scariest haunted houses in California from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. this weekend as well as the 27th through 31st at 828 14th St. in Paso Robles. This 6,000 square foot fright factory will bring chills and thrills to all those who enter.

Friday , October 27th

Trunk or Treat

5 p.m. to Dark, Ramona Garden Park, Grover Beach

If you are looking for a fun and festive way to kick off the Halloween weekend head to the Ramona Garden Park in Grover Beach Friday night from 5 p.m. to dark for the annual pumpkin carving contest and Trunk or Treat. Don't forget your costume!

Saturday, October 28th

Zombie Invasion SLO

Camp San Luis Obispo, Kids Run 10 a.m. 5K Survival Run 11 a.m.

How fast can you run, especially of you are being chased by zombies? Saturday morning head out to Camp San Luis Obispo to run walk or even be a zombie and chase participants all in support of the Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center. The kids run starts at 10 a.m. and the 5k Survival run kicks off at 11 a.m.

Veterans Stand Down

Santa Maria Fairpark, 9 a.m. to Noon

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Santa Maria Fairpark, veterans from the area can show up, regardless of need, and receive care from about 500 volunteers ranging from new clothes, shoes, sleeping bags, showers, grief counseling, possible legal help, along with help finding a job. For vets living in San Luis Obispo County wanting to attend, a free shuttle provided by Ride-On Transportation will be leaving from the SLO Vets Hall at 8:15 a.m. and returning around 2:00 p.m.

Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival

Woods Humane Society 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Lots of HOWL-o-ween fun is to be had on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. for the Woods Humane Society Wiggle Fall Festival! Vendors, dog training demos, and portraits with Santa Paws will fill the shelter, and make sure to dress your best for the dog costume contest judged by our very own Meteorologist Vivian Rennie!

Cal Poly Pier Open House

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cal Poly Pier, Avila Beach

Learn about marine animals big and small all while enjoying a 360 degree view of the San Luis Bay Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Cal Poly Pier Open House! Professors and students will lead visitors through an exploration of the science conducted on this pier with microscopes, touch tanks and interactive displays.

Jade Faire

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jade Studio, 2601 Main St. Cambria

Jade lovers rejoice and head to Cambria Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a pop up Jade Faire. Jade carvers from across the Big Sur communities will be set up to sell alongside local acoustic musicians.

Old Town Trick or Treat

Old Town Lompoc, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Keep an eye out for pumpkins in the windows of Lompoc businesses Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m, for the Old Town Trick or Treat! Children are welcome to show off their costumes as they collect candy and other treats from nearly 50 participating businesses at their old town locations and on the 100 block of south H street that will be closed for the duration of this spooky event!

Central Coast Relay for Life

Nipomo Regional Park 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For the first time teams from Santa Maria, the 5 cities, and Paso Robles will join together to raise funds for the American Cancer Society at the Central Coast Relay for Life. From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nipomo Regional Park will host walking teams, family-friendly activities, costume contests, and remembrance ceremonies.

Sunday, October 29th

Morro Bay Witches and Warlocks Paddle

11 a.m. Coleman Park, Morro Bay

Get your broomsticks and witch hats ready, the annual Morro Bay Witches and Warlocks Paddle is back Sunday at 11 a.m. Participants launch paddle boards and kayaks at Coleman Park and will paddle around the bay before returning to the park!

Dia De Los Muertos: Catrin & Catrina Contest

Noon to 4 p.m. Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Center, 313 West Tunnell Street

Dia De Los Muertos Celebrations kick off Sunday in Santa Maria at the annual Catrin and Catrina Contest! Music, games, vendors, a community ofrenda and the best Catrin and Catrina competition will take over the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Center from noon to 4 p.m.

Dia De Los Muertos

Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo will transform into a celebration of Dia de Los Muertos on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aztec dancers, mariachis, a costume contest, face painting and more will fill the plaza.

Forecast!

Temps have been a bit on the chilly side for the past few days across the region and even more so for Friday. That pattern will take a turn and start to warm up slightly with sunshine expected through the weekend.

Check out your full forecast here!