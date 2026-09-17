New liquor licenses available in SLO Co. for first time in 12 years

For the first time since 2014, restaurants in San Luis Obispo County can apply for new liquor licenses this September, following the approval of five new on-sale general licenses by California's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The new licenses became available after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1008 into law in October 2025. The bill, proposed by Assemblywoman Dawn Addis, originally aimed to bring 10 new liquor licenses to the county but ultimately resulted in five.

"A priority alcohol license is a general alcohol license that allows a business to sell beer, wine and liquor," said Devin Blankenship, ABC public information officer. "These new priority licenses are only made available once a year, and it's based on several factors."

Population size is one of the key factors determining license availability. Despite the county's strong tourism industry, San Luis Obispo County hadn't received new liquor licenses since 2014 due to slow population growth.

KSBY first reported on AB 1008 in May 2025, highlighting the push to expand liquor license availability in the county.

"The announcement of five new on-sale general licenses in San Luis Obispo County is a huge win for our local businesses," Addis said in a statement. "I'm glad to see AB 1008 in action and honored to help our local economy."

Joshua Drissen, who was visiting from Fullerton, expressed support for the expansion.

"I love the vibe here. I think it's a really fun vibe," Drissen said. "If it brings out more people in a safe way, I think it's a fantastic time. I think if it allows businesses to expand and grow, it's going to be really beneficial for them."

Restaurants can submit applications from Sept. 14-25 to the ABC San Luis Obispo County office. The application fee is $19,840.

If more restaurants apply than licenses available, ABC will hold a drawing to determine the recipients.

More information about the application process is available on the ABC website.

