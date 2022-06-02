Resolution introduced to name Highway 101 overpass after fallen SLOPD detective

A Highway 101 overpass in San Luis Obispo could be named after a fallen San Luis Obispo police detective.

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham announced the introduction of the resolution Thursday, which would name the Buena Vista Avenue overpass in San Luis Obispo as the “Detective Luca Benedetti Memorial Overpass.”

Benedetti, 37, a husband and father of two young daughters, was shot and killed in May 2021 while serving a search warrant in San Luis Obispo.

“Luca was best described by those closest to him as genuine, hardworking, kind, talented, and intelligent. He made everyone he met feel special, and he loved being a dad,” said Cunningham. “We will always honor and remember his service to our community and the sacrifice he and his family have made.”

“Luca embodied all of the qualities of a great father, husband and police officer. He was loving, dedicated, hard-working, had a zest for life and a passion for cooking, gardening, and competitive shooting. He was a talented investigator, firearms instructor and SWAT operator,” said San Luis Obispo Police Chief Rick Scott in a press release. “He was the best of the best at the San Luis Obispo Police Department and his contributions to the Department and the City will be felt for years to come.

“Thank you to Assemblyman Cunningham and the legislative body for recognizing and honoring Luca’s legacy in such a lasting and honorable way.”

The resolution is co-authored by Senator John Laird of Santa Cruz and would need to be passed by the Legislature.