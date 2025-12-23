Mother of Melodee Buzzard taken back into custody

The mother of missing child Melodee Buzzard is back in custody.

Video taken by neighbors and obtained by KSBY shows Ashlee Buzzard, 40, being led away from her Mars Avenue home in Vandenberg Village by Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Officials Tuesday morning.

One neighbor described the incident as quiet and quick, starting shortly before 7:45 a.m. The neighbor says authorities banged on the door with a metal tool and eventually used it to pry open the door and gain access to the home.

The screen door on the front of the Mars Avenue home now sits slightly ajar, appearing to be unable to close following the arrest.

A sheriff’s spokesperson has not responded to KSBY’s requests for comment on the incident.

Nine-year-old Melodee was last seen Oct. 9 during a three-day road trip authorities say the mother and daughter took, spanning as far east as Nebraska.

The investigation into her disappearance began Oct. 14 when school administrators notified authorities of the girl’s prolonged absence.

Authorities say Ashlee has been uncooperative with the investigation, providing no information as to where her daughter may be.

Ashlee was arrested back in November on a false imprisonment charge, connected to an incident at her home with a man who claimed Ashlee would not let her leave.

During a preliminary hearing in that case, the judge ruled there was not enough evidence for the case to move forward and the charge against Ashlee was dismissed.

KSBY is continuing to follow the latest developments in this case and will have more on KSBY.com and KSBY News as information comes in.