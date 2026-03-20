Afternoon rocket launch, heat sparks concerns, and fewer holiday citations

It’s Friday, Central Coast, I hope you all stay cool this weekend and enjoy the sunshine.



Launch set for this afternoon : A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch 25 Starlink satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base, with a window opening at 2:48 p.m. It marks the fourth flight for the booster, which will attempt a landing on a droneship in the Pacific.

: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch 25 Starlink satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base, with a window opening at 2:48 p.m. It marks the fourth flight for the booster, which will attempt a landing on a droneship in the Pacific. SLO County health officer to retire : San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein will retire July 3 after leading the department since 2008. Officials say a search for her replacement is already underway following her leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic.

: San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein will retire July 3 after leading the department since 2008. Officials say a search for her replacement is already underway following her leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic. Mortgage rates jump ahead of spring: The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has risen to 6.22%, the highest level since early December. Analysts point to inflation concerns and rising energy prices tied to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran as key factors driving the increase.

A record-breaking heat wave is pushing temperatures into the 90s across San Luis Obispo County, well above normal for March. Officials warn the unusual heat and dry conditions could lead to an earlier and more dangerous wildfire season by drying out grasses and vegetation. Fire crews are urging residents to take precautions as the risk of ignition increases.

Lompoc City Councilmember, Stephen Bridge, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on multiple fraud-related charges, including forgery and misuse of funds. Testimony and documents focused on invoices, rebate applications, and who controlled financial records tied to local projects and businesses. A judge will decide whether there is enough evidence for the case to move forward to trial.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department reported fewer arrests and citations during this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Increased enforcement, road closures, and a safety zone with higher fines helped prevent large street parties near Cal Poly. While noise violations were similar to last year, most other offenses, including DUI and public intoxication, declined.