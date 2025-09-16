Another surprise concert, power outage, and new development

Good morning, Central Coast! Here are the stories we are following on Daybreak today:



Power outage hits Vandenberg Village : Thousands of PG&E customers in Vandenberg Village are still without power this morning. More than 3,200 homes have been impacted since the outage began just before 9 p.m. Monday. The cause remains unclear, and there’s no word yet on when power will be restored.

New non-profit carries on grassroots mission : After more than 50 years, San Luis Obispo's Grassroots II has dissolved. A new group, SLO Grassroots, has stepped in to continue the mission. The organization has already raised $5,000 since March and is now searching for a permanent home.

Lieutenant honored for saving driver: A local correctional lieutenant has received the Silver Star Medal of Valor. Raymond Siordia rescued a trapped driver from a crash on Highway 101 last year. He pulled the man to safety while another car spun out nearby. The California Department of Corrections honored him Friday for his bravery.

Three years after breaking ground, Avila Ranch is now home to many families, with development continuing in phases. Trumark Homes is nearing completion of phases two and three, with fewer than 100 homes left, and is now seeking approval for phase five before moving to phase four. Phase five includes 101 single-family homes, along with open space, parks, commercial lots, and roadwork on Buckley Road. While residents say they welcome the growth, some worry parks promised in phase four could be delayed or overlooked. The San Luis Obispo City Council will vote on the final phase five map Tuesday night.

Hispanic Heritage Month is underway across the Central Coast, giving residents a chance to celebrate culture, history, and identity. First recognized as a week in 1968 and later expanded to a month in 1988, the observance aligns with the independence days of several Latin American countries. Locals say food, family, and tradition are central to keeping their heritage alive, while also fostering connection and unity. Community members from Mexico, Ecuador, and El Salvador shared stories of pride, hospitality, and cultural values, while scholars emphasize the month’s roots in a broader movement for inclusion and recognition in American society.

Paul McCartney has announced a surprise concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday, September 26, just days before launching his Got Back Tour 2025. Unlike the large arenas and stadiums planned for the tour, this show will be a more intimate performance, with seating for just 4,500 fans. Tickets, priced between $362.50 and $562.50, are being sold through a lottery system, limited to two per customer. Fans must register by 10 p.m. on Tuesday, September 16, for a chance to attend.

