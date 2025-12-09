Backyard burning, Cuesta Inlet sale update, and Cal Poly's new head football coach

Good morning, here are the top stories from Daybreak today:



County opens new fire communications center today : Santa Barbara County is cutting the ribbon on its new Regional Fire Communications Center, part of a larger expansion of the county’s Emergency Operations Center. Officials say the upgrades will strengthen emergency response and improve communication with residents during disasters.

CAL FIRE SLO says backyard burning is now allowed across San Luis Obispo County. Recent rain has improved fuel moisture levels, making conditions safer for controlled burns. Homeowners can learn more and apply for permits at SLOCleanAir.org.

New details released in Santa Maria homicide case: We're learning more about the death of 26-year-old Margarito Ventura, found last month along Highway 166 near Suey Creek Road with a gunshot wound. Police have arrested Abel Angel Santiago on accessory-to-murder charges. CHP investigators are still searching for a second suspect, and the motive remains under investigation.

Tim Skipper has officially been named the new head coach of Cal Poly Football after serving as interim coach since August. Skipper, who previously spent 17 seasons coaching at the Division I level, stepped into the interim role following the departure of former coach Paul Wulff. University leaders say Skipper’s leadership, experience, and connection with players made him the clear choice to guide the Mustangs moving forward.

Escrow has officially closed on the sale of the Cuesta Inlet in Los Osos, making the community the new owner of the popular coastal property. The land, used for kayaking, dog walking, and shoreline access, was purchased through a major fundraising effort led by local residents and the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County. The conservation group will now manage the inlet with plans to preserve public access and protect the natural habitat.

Nipomo residents have until this Wednesday to submit a formal protest against proposed water rate increases from the Nipomo Community Services District. The district says higher rates are needed to cover rising operating costs and maintain critical infrastructure, but customers argue the changes could place a financial burden on families. If a majority of property owners or customers file written protests, the rate hike cannot move forward.