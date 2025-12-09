Escrow closes on Cuesta Inlet sale, making the community its new owner

The property in Los Osos known as the Cuesta Inlet has a new owner — the community.

“Very happy. We’re happy. We were worried. We thought, oh, losing Cuesta Inlet would be just horrible," said Los Osos resident Nancy Meyer.

Escrow officially closed on Friday, December 5, meaning all the steps have been met for the purchase.

David Feldman has walked the inlet twice a day for over 10 years and said there were many steps community members had to take before this milestone.

“Follow the steps with the county, with the Coastal Commission, make sure that what we’re doing is the right way and that we’ll meet the criteria to preserve it for the future,” Feldman said.

The property was privately owned but the public was allowed to use it recreationally for years.

“It’s a community place too. Everyone uses it," said Chris Meyer, Los Osos resident.

When that seemed like it could change in 2022, the “Save Cuesta Inlet” nonprofit formed, collecting donations and putting on fundraisers to raise the $735,000 to purchase the property.

One donor is Crystal Rose, who has been a Los Osos resident since 1988. She told KSBY what motivated her to contribute.

"Just that I like it so very much. I wish that we could have more places like this," she said.

What's next for the property?

Back in September, Save Cuesta Inlet board member Margarete Schmidt told KSBY that after escrow closes, the organization would turn into "Friends of the Inlet," shifting its focus to the steps after acquisition. Early next year, she said, the organization will invite the community to share input on the inlet's future maintenance and care. Until then, they’ll continue to fundraise and accept donations to fund administrative costs.