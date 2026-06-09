Bacteria hotspots, election result updates, and charges against local nurse

Good morning, check out the stories we are following this Tuesday on Daybreak:



Lane closures through Buellton : Drivers traveling through Buellton this week should plan for delays as Caltrans crews complete maintenance work along Highway 101. The highway has been reduced to one lane in each direction between the Nojoqui Creek Bridge and just north of Avenue of Flags and Damassa Road.

: Drivers traveling through Buellton this week should plan for delays as Caltrans crews complete maintenance work along Highway 101. The highway has been reduced to one lane in each direction between the Nojoqui Creek Bridge and just north of Avenue of Flags and Damassa Road. Measure B takes lead in Los Osos vote count : The latest election results show Measure B now leading in Los Osos with about 51% of voters supporting the measure. If approved, the parcel tax would help fund the purchase of the former Sunnyside School site for use as a community park.

: The latest election results show Measure B now leading in Los Osos with about 51% of voters supporting the measure. If approved, the parcel tax would help fund the purchase of the former Sunnyside School site for use as a community park. SpaceX launch planned from Vandenberg: SpaceX is preparing to launch 24 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Saturday morning. The Falcon 9 launch window opens at 7 a.m., and the mission will include a landing of the first-stage booster on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

A new water quality report identified the area where San Luis Obispo Creek meets the ocean in Avila Beach as one of the nation's top bacteria hotspots for 2025. Officials say the source of the bacteria remains unknown, though potential contributors include wildlife, stormwater runoff, septic systems and wastewater. Local agencies continue monitoring water quality, while Surfrider volunteers conduct additional testing to help fill gaps in beach monitoring.

A registered nurse in Santa Barbara County is facing 77 felony charges. According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, the charges include allegations related to elder abuse, theft and tax violations. The case remains under investigation and is moving through the court system.

Five people were killed after a single-vehicle crash in Santa Maria early Sunday morning. Police say the vehicle struck a traffic signal pole near South Broadway and Miller Street, with four victims dying at the scene and a fifth later succumbing to injuries. KSBY reports some of the victims were local students, and the crash remains under investigation.