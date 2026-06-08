Busy start to summer break, Sun Bucks, and multiple accidents over the weekend

Good morning, let’s start the week off right with some of our top Daybreak stories:



Prescribed burns planned through July: California State Parks crews are conducting controlled burns at Hearst San Simeon and Morro Bay State Parks, including areas near Los Osos Middle School. The burns, scheduled on safe-weather weekdays through July 3, aim to reduce wildfire risk and support native plant growth.

California State Parks crews are conducting controlled burns at Hearst San Simeon and Morro Bay State Parks, including areas near Los Osos Middle School. The burns, scheduled on safe-weather weekdays through July 3, aim to reduce wildfire risk and support native plant growth. Summer food assistance available: The state's Summer EBT program, known as Sun Bucks, provides $120 per eligible child to help families buy groceries while school is out. Most children will be enrolled automatically, and officials say the benefit will not affect immigration status or participation in other food assistance programs.

The state's Summer EBT program, known as Sun Bucks, provides $120 per eligible child to help families buy groceries while school is out. Most children will be enrolled automatically, and officials say the benefit will not affect immigration status or participation in other food assistance programs. Cal Poly opens John Madden Football Center: Cal Poly celebrated the opening of its new $45 million John Madden Football Center with a public ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday. The 29,000-square-foot facility features locker rooms, recovery spaces, nutrition services, and sports medicine resources for student-athletes.

The first weekend of summer break brought an increase in visitors to Pismo Beach, with beaches, shops, and restaurants seeing a boost in activity. Local businesses welcomed the tourism surge, which is expected to continue throughout the summer season as families and travelers visit the Central Coast.

Five people were killed and another was critically injured after a vehicle crashed into a traffic signal pole early Sunday morning in Santa Maria. Investigators believe the car may have been traveling at a high rate of speed, and alcohol is being considered as a possible factor in the crash as the investigation continues.

Family, friends, and fellow veterans participated in an honor ride from Santa Maria to Old Juan's Cantina in memory of Vietnam veteran John “Milkshake” Archuleta. Organizers said the ride served as both a tribute to his life and a way for the veteran community to support his family while honoring his service and legacy.