Cannabis delivery, water scam, and Christmas tree farm for sale

: For the first time, cannabis delivery is coming to San Luis Obispo. Megan's Organic Market has been approved to be the city's first store offering delivery. The service could be up and running within two to three weeks. Water scam warning in Santa Maria : Santa Maria officials are warning about a potential scam. People are falsely claiming the city's water is contaminated and trying to sell treatment devices. The city says the water is safe, and reminds residents that employees always carry ID. Report any incidents to police.

Cal Poly student's Lego set goes global: A Cal Poly student is making history with Legos. Computer science major Alex Sahli designed a Riviera-inspired set with nearly 3,300 bricks. Lego approved the design for worldwide production, marking the company's 67th fan-inspired set since 2008.

The Holloway Christmas Tree Farm in Nipomo, a family tradition on the Central Coast for 65 years, is now up for sale as longtime owners Debbie and Carl Holloway announce their retirement. Generations of families have cherished memories of cutting down trees and celebrating the holiday season at the 13-acre farm, which is listed for $1.95 million and already drawing interest from buyers hoping to continue its legacy. While the Holloways prepare for their next chapter, they plan to open the farm for one final season on November 17, giving the community a chance to celebrate the holiday tradition one more time.

The long-vacant property at 1144 Chorro Street in San Luis Obispo, once home to Sports Authority, is finally being transformed into the new Cal Poly Mustang Shop and Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. After failed attempts to turn the space into a bowling alley, concert hall, or mixed-use development, Cal Poly Partners is now moving forward with plans that align with the city’s downtown vision. This week, the city council also rezoned 1144 Chorro and six nearby properties, shifting away from outdated high-density housing rules. Construction is underway, with a move-in date set for winter 2026.

A new animal abuse task force has been launched on the Central Coast, uniting federal and local law enforcement to pursue serious cases in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli says the group will enforce the federal Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, which criminalizes severe abuse and the creation of so-called “animal crush” videos. Officials say the goal is to hold offenders accountable and protect animals from harm. Suspected abuse can be reported online or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.