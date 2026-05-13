Cesar Chavez street name debate, UCSB assault reaction, Sunnyside school vote

Good morning, Central Coast. Here are the stories we are following this Wednesday on Daybreak:



Santa Maria considers street name change : The City of Santa Maria is holding a community meeting today over the proposed renaming of Cesar Chavez Drive. The discussion comes after sexual abuse allegations against the late activist resurfaced, and the meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at Grogan Park.

: The City of Santa Maria is holding a community meeting today over the proposed renaming of Cesar Chavez Drive. The discussion comes after sexual abuse allegations against the late activist resurfaced, and the meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at Grogan Park. 12-year-old seriously hurt in e-bike crash : A child is recovering after a serious electric bike crash in San Luis Obispo. Police say the child collided with a vehicle near DeVaul Park Saturday afternoon and has undergone several surgeries.

: A child is recovering after a serious electric bike crash in San Luis Obispo. Police say the child collided with a vehicle near DeVaul Park Saturday afternoon and has undergone several surgeries. Lompoc honors fallen officers: Lompoc Police Department held a memorial gathering last night to honor California officers killed in the line of duty over the past year. Sergeant Scott Morgan says the ceremony is a reminder of the risks officers take every day to protect their communities.

Students at University of California, Santa Barbara say they are shaken after a reported rape and strangulation incident in campus housing over the weekend. Police say the victim and suspect reportedly met earlier that night at a party in Isla Vista, and campus officials have since shared safety resources and support services for students. Some students told KSBY they still feel safe in their dorms, but are now more cautious in Isla Vista and other off-campus areas.

Voters in Los Osos will decide in June what happens to the former Sunnyside School property through Measure B. Some residents want the 12-acre site preserved as a community park and public space, while others support turning it into a downtown district to bring more development and identity to the area. The property has sat largely unused since the school closed in 2002, though parts of it have been leased over the years.

A new infant care center in Santa Maria is aiming to help address the growing childcare shortage on the Central Coast. The WINGS Infant Center says there is currently only one licensed infant care space available for every ten babies born in Santa Barbara County, creating major challenges for working families and low-income households. Officials say the center will focus on inclusive, high-quality care for infants as young as six weeks old.