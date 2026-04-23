Court hearing delayed, school traffic plan, and weekend events

Good Thursday morning, Central Coast, take a look at the top stories for today:



Bear spotted in neighborhood near Strother Park: Officers say they’re giving the animal space in hopes it leaves on its own, while wildlife officials have also been notified and neighbors alerted. Another recent sighting led to a shelter-in-place nearby, and police are warning residents not to approach the animal.

Officers say they’re giving the animal space in hopes it leaves on its own, while wildlife officials have also been notified and neighbors alerted. Another recent sighting led to a shelter-in-place nearby, and police are warning residents not to approach the animal. Student arrested with gun : An 18-year-old student is behind bars after deputies say they found a loaded handgun on Righetti High School’s campus. The arrest happened quickly Wednesday before noon while officers were serving an active warrant, and no lockdown was needed. The suspect now faces a felony charge, with additional charges expected.

: An 18-year-old student is behind bars after deputies say they found a loaded handgun on Righetti High School’s campus. The arrest happened quickly Wednesday before noon while officers were serving an active warrant, and no lockdown was needed. The suspect now faces a felony charge, with additional charges expected. Hotel reopens after upgrades: A newly renovated Courtyard Marriott on the Central Coast is now back open following major upgrades. Improvements include a revamped pool and an updated bar that is now open to the public. Local leaders say the project is a boost to tourism, one of the county’s top industries.

A court hearing for Vandenberg Village mother Ashlee Buzzard was postponed after she did not appear due to illness. The judge has rescheduled the hearing for next week, where key decisions about evidence could be addressed. Buzzard remains in custody without bail as the case continues in the pre-trial stage.

Templeton Elementary will implement a new traffic plan starting May 4 aimed at improving student safety and reducing congestion. The updates focus on the intersection near the school and were created after staff and district officials observed ongoing traffic issues. New lane markings, barriers, and a traffic flow map will help guide parents during drop-off and pick-up.

Our 6 Things events guide highlights a variety of activities happening across the Central Coast, including films, jazz, and family-friendly events. The roundup showcases opportunities for the community to come together through entertainment and local culture. Organizers say there are options for all ages, from outdoor activities to live performances.