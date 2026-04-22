Sickness postpones latest hearing for Vandenberg Village mother Ashlee Buzzard

A Wednesday hearing for the Vandenberg Village mother charged with the murder of her daughter was postponed due to illness.

Court staff told KSBY News shortly before the 1:30 p.m. motion hearing that Ashlee Buzzard did not show up at the Lompoc courthouse due to being sick.

The judge reportedly moved her hearing to next week.

Buzzard is charged with killing her 9-year-old daughter, Melodee, last fall.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Melodee Buzzard

A months-long, multi-state investigation led to the 40-year-old’s arrest in December, a few weeks after her daughter’s remains were discovered in a remote area of Utah.

During a hearing at the beginning of April, Buzzard’s public defender was pushing for access to key forensic evidence.

At next week’s hearing, Lompoc Superior Court Judge Stephen Dunkle could decide whether prosecutors must release the materials requested by the defense.

Another hearing on a search warrant challenge is set for May 6 in Santa Maria.

The case remains in the pre-trial stage with no preliminary hearing date set.

Buzzard remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail and is being held without bail.