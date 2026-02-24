Dairy Creek glamping, locals react to unrest, and SpaceX launch planned

It’s Tuesday, February 24th, check out what we’re following on Daybreak:



Update in Mexico following cartel leader’s death : Unrest continues across parts of Mexico following the reported death of cartel leader El Mencho, with several cities seeing burned vehicles and damaged storefronts in the aftermath. President Claudia Sheinbaum says peace and security are being maintained, but the U.S. Embassy in Mexico says personnel in eight cities are sheltering in place and is urging visitors to do the same as uncertainty remains.

Felony charges have been filed against a Cal Poly instructor accused of attempting to meet a child for sexual purposes. Thirty-eight-year-old Kevin Richard Coulombe is accused of communicating with a detective posing as a 14-year-old girl and arranging a meeting for lewd purposes; he was arrested Tuesday after search warrants were served at his home, vehicle and on the California Polytechnic State University campus and is set to be arraigned next week. Falcon 9 launch planned: SpaceX is aiming to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base with a launch window opening at 6 a.m. and running through 10 a.m. The mission will send 25 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit and mark the 11th flight for the booster’s first stage, with a live webcast beginning about five minutes before liftoff on X.

A new glamping experience called Nightsky is coming to the Dairy Creek Golf Course in San Luis Obispo, offering eco-camp stays with amenities like yoga, a sauna and cold plunges. The project aims to make use of land that previously lost irrigation water and golf course space after a drop in access to reclaimed water from the nearby prison. Local golfers have mixed reactions, noting excitement about the idea but also concerns about potential noise and activity.

As violence and unrest persist in parts of Mexico following recent cartel activity, some Santa Barbara residents say they’re increasingly worried about the safety of loved ones living there. One local said family members in Guanajuato described dangerous conditions with closed schools and burned vehicles. Despite the concerns, others remain cautiously hopeful that the situation won’t worsen.

Teens and their families gathered at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion for the Lighthouse Reality Tour, an immersive drug prevention program designed to show real-life scenarios about substance abuse and peer pressure. The free event, open to ages 12 to 18 with a parent or guardian, uses interactive stations to help participants understand the risks and social pressures related to drugs. Organizers say starting conversations early is key to prevention and awareness.