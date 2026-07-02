Deli vandal arrest, holiday crackdown, and food label changes

Good morning, Central Coast. Check out these top stories on Daybreak:



Two SLO delis vandalized : Two San Luis Obispo delis were vandalized this week, leaving behind an estimated $8,000 in damage. Police say they arrested 42-year-old Benjamin Weldon, who allegedly uses the moniker "Gucci Skillet," in connection with the graffiti at High Street Deli and Lincoln Deli.

: Two San Luis Obispo delis were vandalized this week, leaving behind an estimated $8,000 in damage. Police say they arrested 42-year-old Benjamin Weldon, who allegedly uses the moniker "Gucci Skillet," in connection with the graffiti at High Street Deli and Lincoln Deli. CHP ramps up holiday enforcement : The California Highway Patrol is launching its Fourth of July Holiday Enforcement Period beginning today at 6 p.m.through Sunday at midnight. Officers, including those in low-profile patrol vehicles, will be out targeting speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors.

: The California Highway Patrol is launching its Fourth of July Holiday Enforcement Period beginning today at 6 p.m.through Sunday at midnight. Officers, including those in low-profile patrol vehicles, will be out targeting speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors. California changes food labels: A new California law is replacing "sell by" labels on grocery store products to help reduce consumer confusion and food waste. Food sold in the state will now use "Best if Used By" to indicate freshness and "Use By" to indicate when a product may no longer be safe to eat.

Several Central Coast communities are celebrating Independence Day with fireworks shows, including Pismo Beach, Cayucos, Paso Robles and Lompoc. KSBY has compiled a guide with show times, viewing locations and event details to help residents plan their holiday celebrations. Officials are also reminding people that personal fireworks remain illegal in many areas because of the high wildfire risk.

Several Central Coast restaurants were recognized in the latest Michelin Guide, highlighting the region's growing reputation as a culinary destination. The honored restaurants span from Paso Robles wine country to Santa Barbara County, earning praise for their quality and creativity. Local chefs say the recognition shines a national spotlight on the Central Coast's food and wine scene.

Cal Poly is entering a new era in the Big West Conference as Sacramento State, California Baptist and Utah Valley officially join the league as full-time members. The expansion increases conference competition across multiple sports beginning this season. University officials say the realignment will create new rivalries and fresh opportunities for Mustang athletics.