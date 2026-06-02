Election Day today, fire training, and Paseo Nuevo proposal

It’s Election Day! Check out today’s weather conditions here before you head out the door to vote.



Last day to vote: Today is Election Day for California's primary election. Polling places in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Officials remind voters that vote-by-mail ballots must be dropped off at an official drop box, polling place or voting center by 8 p.m. to be counted.

Today is Election Day for California's primary election. Polling places in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Officials remind voters that vote-by-mail ballots must be dropped off at an official drop box, polling place or voting center by 8 p.m. to be counted. Fire training underway in Arroyo Grande: SLO County firefighters are conducting live structure fire training in Arroyo Grande through Friday. The training gives crews a chance to work together in realistic fire conditions. Officials say four controlled ignitions will take place each day under approved permits and weather conditions.

SLO County firefighters are conducting live structure fire training in Arroyo Grande through Friday. The training gives crews a chance to work together in realistic fire conditions. Officials say four controlled ignitions will take place each day under approved permits and weather conditions. Jewelry store burglary solved: Police say a jewelry store break-in in Morro Bay was quickly solved over the weekend. Officers responded to a report of a broken window and stolen jewelry early Saturday morning. About 20 minutes later, sheriff's deputies stopped a suspect vehicle, recovered the stolen items and arrested 27-year-old Ryan Coats.

Santa Barbara County's proposed budget includes 84 layoff notices across multiple departments as officials work to address projected budget deficits. The largest impacts would be in County Health and Social Services, with additional reductions in the Sheriff's Office and Fire Department. Union leaders warn the cuts could lead to longer wait times for programs like CalFresh as demand for services continues to grow.

A proposal to redevelop Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara is gaining support from some local business owners. The plan would bring apartments, office space and millions of dollars in community investments through the adaptive reuse of portions of the shopping center. City staff are expected to present a negotiated framework for the project to the Santa Barbara City Council this week.

Cal Poly baseball is headed to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time in program history after defeating Saint Mary's 5-2. The Mustangs got a strong outing from pitcher Josh Volmerding, while Ryan Tayman's 18th home run of the season helped spark the comeback. Cal Poly now advances one step closer to the College World Series after winning the Los Angeles Regional.