EV carpool change, water advisory lifted, and boosting literacy

Good morning, here are some of the local stories we are following today on Daybreak:



: Starting today, solo electric vehicles are no longer allowed in California carpool lanes. Drivers with valid decals have a 60-day grace period through November 30th. After that, EVs will need the required number of passengers or risk a ticket. The state says the change comes because the federal government did not approve an extension. Pismo Beach water advisory lifted : A health advisory at Pismo Beach has been lifted after weeks of testing. Officials say water samples collected north of the pier on Monday finally met state safety standards. The advisory was first issued September 16th when bacteria levels spiked. In the past decade, only one other local advisory has lasted longer than two weeks.

New push on homelessness in Santa Barbara County: The "Act on Homelessness" collaborative held a public meeting at the Goleta Community Center. Leaders shared a three-year plan to address homelessness, highlighting how mental health, substance abuse, and housing are connected. The coalition includes city leaders from Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria, along with county officials, businesses, and nonprofits.

A public dock at the south end of Morro Bay’s Embarcadero has been closed off since September 10 after a 90-foot boat lost control and struck the pier, detaching two support pilings. Officials fenced off the area, removed the damaged walkway, and say they’re working on a repair plan to restore public access. No timeline or cost estimates have been released.

Over 200 students at Bonita Elementary in Santa Maria took part in a “Books and Berries” event aimed at boosting literacy. The event was hosted by the nonprofit Reading Is Fundamental in partnership with Driscoll’s, celebrating the release of Driscoll’s new children’s book A Sofia Special. Volunteers read the story aloud, led literacy-building activities, and allowed each child to select three books to take home, along with fresh berries.

Habitat for Humanity of San Luis Obispo County has opened a new “ReMaker Space” at its ReStore location, offering a fully equipped workshop where community members can repair, repurpose, and create. The facility features hand and power tools, free workshops led by local experts, and volunteer-led open hours. It also accepts donations of gently used tools and funds to support operations.