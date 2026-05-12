Fishing ban, free books for students, and Pismo Beach upgrade

Good morning, take a look at what we are tracking on Daybreak:



Airport scanner issues resolved in SLO : Technical issues that caused long TSA lines at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport have now been resolved. Airport officials say a TSA scanner was down for several days due to maintenance issues, but operations are now back to normal.

: Technical issues that caused long TSA lines at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport have now been resolved. Airport officials say a TSA scanner was down for several days due to maintenance issues, but operations are now back to normal. New public safety station opens in Pismo Beach : Pismo Beach officials celebrated the opening of a new police and fire station with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week. The new facility is expected to improve fire response times and better support future public safety needs.

: Pismo Beach officials celebrated the opening of a new police and fire station with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week. The new facility is expected to improve fire response times and better support future public safety needs. Controlled burns underway at Camp Roberts: A series of prescribed burns and firefighter training exercises are now underway at Camp Roberts. Officials say the burns are aimed at reducing wildfire risk and will depend on weather conditions.

A temporary fishing ban at Surf Beach is drawing criticism from local anglers and community members. The restriction was put in place to protect nesting snowy plovers, but some residents and the Lompoc mayor say the closure goes too far. City leaders are now asking the state to reconsider the seasonal restrictions.

Police arrested a Santa Barbara man accused of committing lewd acts with a child. Investigators say the alleged incidents involved a minor under the age of 14. The suspect was booked into jail as the investigation continues and officials are asking anyone with information to call them.

A local book drive is helping Oceano students create their own home libraries for free. Community donations provided hundreds of books to children and families through the “If you give a child a book” campaign. Organizers say improving access to books at home can help encourage literacy and a love of reading.