Fourth of July tips and events, CHP hiring, and more

Good morning, friends! Happy almost Fourth of July! ❤️🤍💙 Whether you're heading to a barbecue, the beach or a fireworks show this weekend, I hope you have a safe and wonderful holiday with the people you love. First, here's what we're covering this morning on Daybreak:



Prescribed burn planned near Santa Margarita : A prescribed burn is scheduled east of Santa Margarita as part of CAL FIRE's Vegetation Management Program to help reduce wildfire risk and improve ecosystem health. Smoke may be visible in the area during the operation, and residents are asked not to report it unless there is a separate emergency.

: A prescribed burn is scheduled east of Santa Margarita as part of CAL FIRE's Vegetation Management Program to help reduce wildfire risk and improve ecosystem health. Smoke may be visible in the area during the operation, and residents are asked not to report it unless there is a separate emergency. Armed parolee arrested after drone search : Santa Maria police arrested an armed parolee Wednesday afternoon following a drone-assisted search after he fled from officers. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on parole and weapons-related charges.

: Santa Maria police arrested an armed parolee Wednesday afternoon following a drone-assisted search after he fled from officers. He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on parole and weapons-related charges. Chip recall upgraded: The FDA has upgraded the recall of certain Zapp's and Dirty brand potato chips to a Class I recall, its highest risk level, because of possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported, but consumers are urged to throw away any affected products and seek a refund.

Santa Barbara County firefighters are reminding residents that personal fireworks are illegal everywhere in the county except for "safe and sane" fireworks sold within the city limits of Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Lompoc. Even legal fireworks can cause serious injuries and start fires, and the fire department says it will have extra staffing and enforcement in place throughout the holiday weekend. Officials encourage people to attend one of the area's professional fireworks shows instead of lighting fireworks at home.

Thousands of people are expected to visit Cayucos for its annual Fourth of July celebration, which includes the hometown parade, sand sculpture contest, Front Street Faire and fireworks over the pier. Organizers recommend arriving early because parking fills up quickly, and remind visitors that alcohol, personal fireworks and fires are not allowed on the beach. Fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9 p.m., capping off one of the Central Coast's largest Independence Day celebrations.

The California Highway Patrol is looking to hire new officers and is encouraging Central Coast residents to consider a career in law enforcement. The agency says recruits receive paid academy training, competitive pay and benefits, with opportunities to serve in communities across California. CHP officials are hosting recruitment events and say they're looking for applicants committed to public service and community safety.