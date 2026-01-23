Free Iran demonstrations, Motel 6 lawsuit, and film festival returns

Good morning, Central Coast. Here are our top stories from Daybreak to get you started on the weekend:



Free Iran demonstration in San Luis Obispo: Nearly 80 community members, many of them Iranian students from Cal Poly, gathered Thursday to protest the situation in Iran, holding signs and chanting “Free Iran.” The demonstration stretched from Court Street and Higuera, with protesters saying the crisis in Iran cannot be ignored.

Nearly 80 community members, many of them Iranian students from Cal Poly, gathered Thursday to protest the situation in Iran, holding signs and chanting “Free Iran.” The demonstration stretched from Court Street and Higuera, with protesters saying the crisis in Iran cannot be ignored. Power outage in San Luis Obispo: Parts of San Luis Obispo woke up without power due to a sudden outage affecting more than 1,000 PG&E customers. The San Luis Obispo County Airport and several other locations were also reported to be without electricity.

Parts of San Luis Obispo woke up without power due to a sudden outage affecting more than 1,000 PG&E customers. The San Luis Obispo County Airport and several other locations were also reported to be without electricity. Motel 6 sex trafficking lawsuit: A Motel 6 in San Luis Obispo is among five California locations named in a sex trafficking lawsuit filed by a woman and her daughter against Motel 6 and its parent company, G-6 Hospitality. The lawsuit alleges the hotel knowingly profited from trafficking between 2018 and 2020, claiming the woman was forced into sex acts while pregnant and that resulting violence led to her daughter being born with cerebral palsy.

A dog tag belonging to World War II veteran William Bradley was found near Camp Roberts in July 2025 and, after months of research, identified and traced back to his family by the nonprofit Get it Home United. Bradley’s son Bill, now living in San Jose, was contacted and reunited with the tag. The finder, John Green, passed away shortly after the reunion, but was able to see the dog tag returned before his death.

San Luis Obispo’s historic Mee Heng Low noodle house restored its iconic neon sign with help from a $50,000 historic restaurant grant, celebrating its relighting on Palm Street with community festivities and traditional lion dances. The restoration marks a revitalization for the century-old restaurant and a renewed focal point in the city’s Chinatown district. Documentary filmmaker Kristie Chow said the project highlights the cultural significance of the restaurant’s history, and plans are underway to feature its story in a future film.

The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is coming back to the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo for screenings this Friday and Saturday, featuring a lineup of films on mountain culture, exploration, and environmental themes. Each evening will showcase six films that range from thrilling adventure stories to personal travel narratives. This year’s event also marks the festival’s 50th anniversary and benefits several local organizations through its proceeds.