Heat advisory, CSU trustee appointment, and Veterans pig roast

Happy Friday! Here’s what you might have missed on Daybreak this morning:



Inmate reported missing : An inmate assigned to a minimum-security work crew at the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc was reported missing after failing to return from an outside work assignment. Federal authorities are searching for the inmate and ask anyone with information not to approach them but to contact law enforcement immediately.

: An inmate assigned to a minimum-security work crew at the Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc was reported missing after failing to return from an outside work assignment. Federal authorities are searching for the inmate and ask anyone with information not to approach them but to contact law enforcement immediately. Heat advisory continues : A Heat Advisory remains in effect for much of the Central Coast through 8 p.m. Monday, with inland temperatures expected to climb into the upper 90s and low 100s. Forecasters urge people to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day and never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

: A Heat Advisory remains in effect for much of the Central Coast through 8 p.m. Monday, with inland temperatures expected to climb into the upper 90s and low 100s. Forecasters urge people to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day and never leave children or pets in parked vehicles. Man pleads not guilty: A Grover Beach man has pleaded not guilty to multiple misdemeanor charges connected to an alleged peeping incident at an Arroyo Grande Planet Fitness. Prosecutors accuse Kyle Combs of secretly recording women inside tanning booths last year, and the case is scheduled to move forward in court.

More than 60 students from transitional kindergarten through eighth grade are taking part in a free five-week summer learning program at Allan Hancock College. The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria partnered with the college to provide educational activities, STEM lessons and leadership opportunities while school is out. Organizers say the goal is to keep kids learning over the summer while inspiring them to pursue higher education.

Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed Cal Poly student Jackson Martinez to the California State University Board of Trustees. The political science and public policy major will help shape policies affecting all 22 CSU campuses, including education, finances and campus planning. Martinez has previously served in student government and held internships in both state and federal government.

The American Legion Riders Post 136 is hosting a pig roast fundraiser Saturday in Arroyo Grande to benefit Welcome Home Military Heroes. Tickets cost $25, and anyone who can't attend can purchase a ticket to be donated to a veteran. Organizers hope to sell 75 tickets, with all proceeds supporting local veterans and military families.