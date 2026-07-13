Heat watch, H.U.B. opens, and road work across the Central Coast

Good morning and happy Monday to everyone. Take a look at our top stories to get this new week started:



Creston Road construction begins: Phase 2 of the Creston Road Corridor Improvements Project starts today in Paso Robles, bringing roadway upgrades, utility replacements, new sidewalks, bike lanes and a roundabout between Orchard Drive and Niblick Road. Drivers should expect lane closures and traffic changes as work gets underway on the long-term project.

Phase 2 of the Creston Road Corridor Improvements Project starts today in Paso Robles, bringing roadway upgrades, utility replacements, new sidewalks, bike lanes and a roundabout between Orchard Drive and Niblick Road. Drivers should expect lane closures and traffic changes as work gets underway on the long-term project. City seeks bike map feedback: Santa Barbara is asking residents to help improve an AI-assisted bicycle comfort map that will rate streets based on how safe and comfortable they feel for cyclists. Community feedback will help validate the AI model and create more accurate, up-to-date bike maps.

Santa Barbara is asking residents to help improve an AI-assisted bicycle comfort map that will rate streets based on how safe and comfortable they feel for cyclists. Community feedback will help validate the AI model and create more accurate, up-to-date bike maps. Wildfire plan presentation: The City of San Luis Obispo will host a public presentation on its wildfire prevention plan to explain strategies for reducing wildfire risk and improving community preparedness. Residents are encouraged to attend Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the San Luis Obispo Library Community Room.

An extreme heat watch is expected to bring high temperatures, humidity and a chance of thunderstorms to the Central Coast. Fire officials say thunderstorms can create dangerous, unpredictable wildfire conditions and urge residents to stay alert. They also recommend staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and taking precautions before signs of dehydration appear.

A pavement preservation project is beginning along Highway 101 in Santa Maria to improve the road surface, lane visibility and signage. Drivers should expect overnight lane closures and traffic delays while crews complete the work. The project is expected to continue through the end of September.

A new community resource center called The H.U.B. has opened in Lompoc to provide meals, showers, clothing and referrals to people in need. The center aims to make it easier for residents to access multiple support services in one location instead of visiting several agencies. Organizers hope the facility will help people achieve greater long-term stability and well-being.