Helios Fire, mural debate, and gas prices up

Good morning, Central Coast. Take a look at this Monday’s Morning Minute:



Gas prices tick above state average : Gas prices across San Luis Obispo County are averaging $5.97 per gallon, slightly down from yesterday but still higher than the state average. The increase comes as oil prices rise amid ongoing tensions involving Iran.

: Gas prices across San Luis Obispo County are averaging $5.97 per gallon, slightly down from yesterday but still higher than the state average. The increase comes as oil prices rise amid ongoing tensions involving Iran. Two hospitalized after head-on crash : Two drivers are in the hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 166 near Highway 33 in Santa Barbara County. One was airlifted with major injuries, while the other was taken by ambulance, no passengers were involved.

: Two drivers are in the hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 166 near Highway 33 in Santa Barbara County. One was airlifted with major injuries, while the other was taken by ambulance, no passengers were involved. Helios Fire reaches 170 acres, 40% contained: The Helios Fire grew from 20 to 170 acres Sunday night before crews gained ground. Firefighters say the blaze is now 40% contained with activity slowing.

A deputy-involved shooting happened Sunday evening after San Luis Obispo County deputies responded to a family disturbance on Hill Street in Nipomo. The shooting occurred shortly after deputies arrived on scene. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.

Arroyo Grande City Council voted 4-1 to approve a proposed mural at Monarch Books, despite concerns it could be considered advertising. The design includes Central Coast imagery and a “What’s your story?” theme meant to engage the community. The project still requires final approval before the mural can be completed.

A live-action role-play organization has created a new chapter in Santa Maria, expanding opportunities for community members to participate. The group focuses on immersive storytelling, character-building, and social interaction through organized events. Organizers hope the new chapter will bring more people together and grow interest in the activity locally.