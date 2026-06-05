Highway 101 crash, local World Cup training, and an iconic crossing guard

It’s Friday! Take a look at the top stories happening today:



Suspect's hearing delayed : The man accused in connection with the fire that destroyed Templeton Feed and Grain last Fourth of July appeared in court Thursday, but did not enter a plea. The hearing was continued to July 16 at the request of the defense, and Michael Joseph Steele remains out on $200,000 bond.

: The man accused in connection with the fire that destroyed Templeton Feed and Grain last Fourth of July appeared in court Thursday, but did not enter a plea. The hearing was continued to July 16 at the request of the defense, and Michael Joseph Steele remains out on $200,000 bond. Carlton Hotel celebrates grand reopening : The Carlton Hotel in downtown Atascadero officially celebrated its grand reopening Thursday following an extensive renovation. Guests toured the updated property, including new guest rooms, event spaces and the Mabel Lounge.

: The Carlton Hotel in downtown Atascadero officially celebrated its grand reopening Thursday following an extensive renovation. Guests toured the updated property, including new guest rooms, event spaces and the Mabel Lounge. No injuries after crash near Highway 101: San Luis Obispo police say no one was injured after a vehicle crashed near Highway 101 Thursday evening. Officers say the driver ended up in a nearby parking lot after exiting the highway, and alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors.

Santa Barbara County will welcome two national soccer teams ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Qatar training at Westmont College and Austria preparing at UC Santa Barbara. Local officials say the selection puts the county on the international stage and is expected to bring excitement for soccer fans and local businesses alike. The World Cup begins June 11 and Santa Barbara is one of only a handful of U.S. communities hosting multiple teams.

A crossing guard at San Luis Obispo High School is earning praise for bringing energy and positivity to students' daily commute. Students, parents and staff say the crossing guard's enthusiasm helps start the school day on a positive note while keeping students safe. The story highlights how a simple act of kindness can make a big impact on the community.

Santa Maria Regional Transit is making several changes to meet growing ridership demand. Beginning July 1, a new Route 14 will serve West Main Street and Blosser Road, expanding access to shopping, healthcare services and the Santa Maria Airport. Transit officials are also realigning Route 4 and enhancing Route 5 as ridership continues to grow on the system's busiest routes.