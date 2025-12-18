Holiday donation theft, measles confirmed, local film production wraps up

Good morning, Central Coast! Here are the top stories we are following on Daybreak:



Man arrested following string of car break-ins in Atascadero : A man is behind bars this morning after Atascadero police responded to a car theft report on Alcotan Lane and received multiple reports of similar break-ins throughout the day. Authorities say several victims were able to recover their stolen items as the investigation unfolded.

: Police and fire departments across California are celebrating healthcare workers and patients as part of the annual Operation Holiday Cheer. About 60 agencies are visiting hospitals statewide, including here on the Central Coast, to recognize those working through the holiday season. Holiday shipping deadlines are quickly approaching for Christmas delivery: Several USPS deadlines have already passed, with today marking the final day for Priority Mail and Saturday the last chance for Priority Mail Express, excluding Hawaii and Alaska. FedEx recommends shipping by December 23rd for Christmas Eve delivery, while UPS advises Friday for three-day select or December 22nd or 23rd for air services.

Thieves broke into the Knights of Columbus Hall in Santa Maria and stole bikes, toys, clothing and blankets that had been donated for a Catholic Charities toy drive just days before scheduled distribution. Volunteers discovered ripped open bags and missing items, and police are investigating the break-in as community members step up to help replace what was taken. Organizers say the toy giveaway is still on schedule and are asking for donations to make sure families in need still receive gifts.

San Luis Obispo County health officials have confirmed a local case of measles, the first in the area since 2018, in a child who reportedly traveled internationally. Public health leaders say the risk of local transmission is low but are notifying close contacts and reminding people that the MMR vaccine is the best protection against the highly contagious virus. Officials also recommend checking vaccination status and staying home and contacting a healthcare provider if symptoms develop.

A team of local filmmakers has finished shooting scenes for their anthology-style comedy movie “Speed Limit 66, The Nightmare” in Arroyo Grande, with production recently wrapping one of the film’s five segments. The project, inspired by The Twilight Zone, was directed by 22-year-old Alexis Rosinsky and produced by her 19-year-old sister Sofia Rosinsky. The sisters plan to enter the finished film into festivals once production is complete.