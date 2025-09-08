Housing hurdles, A heartfelt tribute, and fragrance arrests

Good morning, Central Coast. Here are the top stories from Daybreak today:



More life jackets now available in Morro Bay : A new life jacket station has opened at Coleman Park. It includes about a dozen jackets ranging from infant to adult sizes. By law, everyone in a paddle craft must have a life jacket, and children under 13 must wear one at all times.

Buying a home in California takes time, savings, and often outside help, according to a new Realtor.com study that ranks the state second only to Hawaii for the longest save time, more than 10 years for a 10% down payment. With a median home price of $725,800 statewide and nearly $975,000 in Morro Bay, many Central Coast residents say the market feels out of reach. San Luis Obispo County’s median single-family home price has risen 150% since 2011, now topping $901,000. Local buyers like Morro Bay’s Janie Riddiough and San Simeon’s Vickie Garagliano say they only managed to buy with help from family or inheritance, while competing against cash offers from wealthier buyers and second-home seekers.

The Nipomo Skatepark hosted “Dom’s Day,” a memorial skate jam honoring Dominic Lencioni, a local teen who passed away in a jet ski crash last year. The event included a best trick and pool jam, live music, a raffle, and a barbecue lunch for donors, with proceeds benefiting Skate Cambria. Dominic’s parents, Marshall and Delores Lencioni, said they were deeply moved by the community’s support and by hearing stories and memories of their son.

Three suspects were arrested Friday, September 5, after deputies recovered hundreds of dollars’ worth of stolen designer fragrances from Ulta Beauty in the Camino Real Marketplace. The suspects fled in a red sedan but were stopped on Highway 101 near Castillo Street. All face felony organized retail theft charges, along with additional theft-related warrants and charges for providing false information to officers. Bail amounts range from $200,000 to $325,000.