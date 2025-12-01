Julefest returns, free parking in SLO, and Cal Poly Volleyball success

It’s the first day of December, here are the top stories we are following today on Daybreak:



Guadalupe Theatre renovation begins : Guadalupe city leaders break ground today on renovations for the historic Royal Theatre, which has sat vacant since an electrical fire red-tagged it in 1991. After renewed discussions in 2021, the site is now set to become a performing arts center and community space featuring classrooms, a green room, and an outdoor amphitheater. Senator Monique Limón and developers will speak at today’s event.

Search for hit-and-run suspect continues : Santa Maria Police are searching for the suspect in a multi-vehicle hit-and-run that sparked a fire Sunday morning near Main and Pine. Investigators say an SUV crashed into a building, then two other cars, sending three adults to the hospital. The vehicle later slammed into a martial arts academy and botanica before bursting into flames. The driver fled on foot and has not been found. Anyone with information is urged to call police.

Julefest brings holiday cheer to Solvang: Solvang's Julefest is officially underway, bringing a month of Danish-style holiday celebrations to the village. Visitors can enjoy makers markets, photos with Santa, Christmas light tours, live music, and a full lineup of festive activities throughout December.

To help locals and visitors enjoy the holiday season, and support nearby businesses, San Luis Obispo is offering free downtown garage parking on all Sundays in December, as well as on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Free parking also will be in effect during the city’s 49th Annual Downtown Holiday Parade on Friday, December 5th. As resident Pablo Godoy put it, the perk makes it easier to find a spot close to where people want to go.

Cal Poly Mustangs claim second straight Big West Conference volleyball title. The Mustangs knocked off top-seeded UC Davis Aggies 3–1 to win the Big West Volleyball tournament for the second year in a row, earning an automatic berth to the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Tournament. Led by tournament MVP Chloe Leluge, who logged a .561 hitting percentage on 57 attacks and posted 33 kills, Cal Poly (25-7 overall, 14-4 in Big West) celebrated its first automatic NCAA bid since 2019, its seventh conference crown in the Division I era, and its 17th overall trip to the NCAA Tournament.

SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday, December 1, carrying 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The launch window opens at 6:10 p.m. and runs through 10:10 p.m. Pacific Time. After stage separation, the rocket’s first-stage booster is scheduled to land on a drone ship in the Pacific, part of SpaceX’s ongoing reusable-rocket system strategy. A live webcast of the launch will begin on SpaceX.com approximately five minutes before liftoff, giving viewers across the Central Coast and beyond a chance to tune in and watch the flight to orbit

