Local Top Fuel winner, firework warnings, and measures to look for on the November ballot

Good morning, take a look at the top stories we are covering this Tuesday on Daybreak:



Sheriff's Office warns against fireworks : The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents that all fireworks are banned in the county's unincorporated areas ahead of the Fourth of July. Deputies say they'll have extra patrols out over the holiday weekend and are taking a zero-tolerance approach to illegal fireworks because of the fire danger.

: The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is reminding residents that all fireworks are banned in the county's unincorporated areas ahead of the Fourth of July. Deputies say they'll have extra patrols out over the holiday weekend and are taking a zero-tolerance approach to illegal fireworks because of the fire danger. Controlled burns planned across SLO County : Fire crews are conducting a series of prescribed burns this week to help reduce wildfire risk and improve native habitats. The first burn is happening today at the Gilardi Road shooting range, with additional burns planned east of Santa Margarita tomorrow and Friday.

: Fire crews are conducting a series of prescribed burns this week to help reduce wildfire risk and improve native habitats. The first burn is happening today at the Gilardi Road shooting range, with additional burns planned east of Santa Margarita tomorrow and Friday. Holiday air travel expected to be busy: If you're flying for the Fourth of July, expect crowded airports and higher ticket prices. AAA says nearly 5.9 million people are expected to fly over the holiday week, with average domestic roundtrip airfare now around $830.

San Luis Obispo County voters will decide on eight local measures and 14 statewide propositions in November, with about 75 different ballot versions being created depending on where voters live. One of the biggest local measures is Measure H, a proposed half-cent sales tax to fund transportation improvements across the county. Election officials are encouraging voters to start researching the measures now so they're prepared before ballots arrive.

Morro Bay is replacing traditional fireworks with its first-ever Fourth of July drone show, featuring 200 drones launching over the bay from Tidelands Park. City leaders say the quieter display is a better fit for protecting wildlife, including nesting snowy plovers, while still providing a festive celebration. The 15-minute show is funded through a Visit Morro Bay grant and the Friends of the Harbor Department.

Paso Robles native Maddi Gordon made history by becoming just the eighth woman in NHRA's 75-year history to win a Top Fuel race. The 22-year-old earned the milestone victory in only her 10th Top Fuel start at the NHRA Nationals in Ohio. Gordon, a Templeton High School graduate, celebrated the win alongside her father, Doug Gordon, who also won his class that same day.