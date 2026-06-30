San Luis Obispo County voters face 8 local measures and 14 statewide propositions this November

San Luis Obispo County voters will face a lengthy local ballot this November, in addition to 14 statewide propositions.

"Locally, we have eight measures on the November ballot," said Penny Boyd, San Luis Obispo County Deputy Director Registrar.

Boyd spoke Monday from a calm election center, a contrast to the weeks of activity that followed the June primary, which introduced a new tool for election workers.

"What was new for this last election was the use of the E-pollbook, which was the electronic roster," Boyd said.

That tool will allow election workers to manage a November ballot that varies by city and district. The SLO County Clerk Recorder's office will publish a total of approximately 75 different versions of the ballot based on the different local measures in each of the different cities and regions in the area.

KSBY Dozens of versions of the San Luis Obispo County ballot will be published due to the varying city and county measures.

LOCAL MEASURES

Measure A, Grover Beach : Voters in Grover Beach will vote on this measure, requiring the Office of City Clerk to be an Elective Position. If approved, it will convert the Office of the City Clerk from an appointed staff position to an elected municipal office.

Measure B, Allan Hancock College Bond : Voters in the Allan Hancock College district will decide whether to authorize a $290 million general obligation bond to fund repairs, upgrades, and modernization of college facilities. The measure requires 55% voter approval to pass. If approved, property owners would pay roughly $19 per $100,000 of assessed value.

Measure C, Arroyo Grande : Arroyo Grande voters will consider a cannabis business tax of up to 10% of gross receipts. The measure is estimated to generate about $500,000 a year. It does not approve any cannabis businesses itself, but gives the city council authority to tax them if it later allows them to operate.

Measure D, Arroyo Grande : This measure would repeal the city's 1990 and 2016 voter-approval requirements and allow the city to purchase water from the California State Water Project without a public vote, even outside a declared emergency, in order to diversify its water supply.

Measure E, Pismo Beach : Pismo Beach voters will decide on a change to the length of the mayor's term. The election question will read: "Shall the measure changing the Mayor’s term of office to four years, beginning with the term elected on November 7, 2028, be adopted?"

Measure F, Grover Beach : Grover Beach voters will consider a measure related to building heights in the city. The petition calls for limiting buildings in commercial areas to three stories or 40 feet, and industrial buildings to 33 feet.

Measure G, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District : Paso Robles Joint Unified School District voters will consider a general obligation bond measure authorizing up to $205 million for improvements at Paso Robles and Liberty high schools.

Measure H, SLO County Transportation Improvements (all voters) : Every registered voter in San Luis Obispo County will weigh in on Measure H, the Local Roads First Initiative. The measure would add a half-cent sales tax to every dollar spent in the county, with the potential to generate $35 million a year for local transportation. Given that the county would then have money to put toward projects, it would also give the county access to apply for matching gas tax grant funds.

WATCH: More on Measure H

San Luis Obispo County voters to decide on Measure H half-cent sales tax for road repairs

The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments brought this measure to the ballot, but they refer voters to the Local Roads First team, which is taking charge of the education between now and November. Pismo Beach's city council was the lone holdout among local governments in opposing it. The Central Coast Taxpayers' Association also opposes the measure.

"Our point is, whether or not you think this is a good idea, it's the wrong time because everybody is raising taxes this cycle," said Chuck Bell of the Central Coast Taxpayers' Association.

STATEWIDE MEASURES

California voters will also decide 14 statewide initiatives this November. Here is a summary of each:

Billionaire tax : This measure would apply a one-time 5% wealth tax on the assets of roughly 200 California billionaires, paid over five years. Ninety percent of the revenue would fund healthcare for low-income Californians, with 10% going toward education and food assistance programs. Supporters include the Service Employees International Union, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Teamsters California, and AFSCME California. Opponents include Gov. Gavin Newsom, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, and the California Teachers Association.

Audit new tax spending : Placed on the ballot in response to the billionaire tax proposal, this measure would require state audits of programs funded by new taxes and apply new tax revenue toward the state's spending cap, which would effectively cancel out the wealth tax. If both measures pass, the one with more votes prevails. Supporters include the California Chamber of Commerce and Building a Better California, primarily funded by Brin and venture capitalists John Doerr and Michael Moritz.

Prohibit new personal property tax and retroactive taxes : Also aimed at undercutting the wealth tax proposal, this measure would prevent new taxes on personal property. If both pass, the one with more votes prevails. Supporters include the California Chamber of Commerce, Building a Better California, and the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California.

Make high-earner income tax permanent : This measure would make permanent a temporary income tax of up to 12% on high earners that voters approved in 2012. The tax applies to household income over $721,000 for couples and over $360,000 for individuals, generating between $5 billion and $15 billion each year for K-12 schools and community colleges. It is currently set to expire in 2031. Supporters include the California Teachers Association and California Federation of Teachers. Opponents include the California Taxpayers Association.

Higher threshold for local special taxes : This measure would raise the threshold for citizen-driven special tax ballot initiatives from a simple majority to two-thirds, making it harder to impose or increase taxes. It was placed on the ballot by state lawmakers as part of a deal with the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. Supporters include the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, state legislators, and Gov. Newsom.

Affordable housing bond : This measure would allow the state to borrow a record $11.25 billion for affordable housing, with $10 billion to buy, build, rehabilitate, and preserve affordable homes and $1.25 billion to help veterans buy homes. Supporters include Gov. Newsom, Democratic state lawmakers, and the California Apartment Association. Opponents include Republican state lawmakers.

$25 billion homebuying loan : This measure would create a $25 billion mortgage loan program for homebuyers earning less than 200% of the area median income, offering fixed-rate mortgages for up to 17% of the purchase price on homes priced under $1.5 million. Buyers must contribute at least 3% of the down payment. Supporters include the California Association of Realtors and former Senate Majority Leader Bob Hertzberg.

Rainy day fund : This constitutional amendment would allow the state to deposit up to 20% of its general fund tax revenue into its rainy day fund each year, up from the current 10%. It would also allow some revenue to pay down the state's $20 billion federal unemployment insurance debt. Supporters include Gov. Newsom and legislative Democrats. Opponents include legislative Republicans.

Expedited environmental review : This measure would amend the California Environmental Quality Act to create deadlines for environmental reviews of most housing, transportation, water, health, and clean energy projects, speeding up permitting and limiting courts' ability to stop or delay developments. Supporters include the California Chamber of Commerce and PG&E. Opponents include a coalition of environmental advocates under the banner Clean and Healthy California.

Voter ID : This constitutional amendment would require voters to present government-issued ID when voting in person, or provide the last four digits of their ID number when voting by mail. Voters would also be required to declare under penalty of perjury that they are U.S. citizens. Supporters include Reform California and GOP U.S. Rep. Ken Calvert. Opponents include the League of Women Voters of California and the ACLU California Action.

Public campaign financing : This measure would give California governments the authority to set up public financing systems for state and local political candidates. Public campaign financing has been banned in California since 1988. Supporters include California Common Cause and the League of Women Voters. Opponents include the California Taxpayers Association.

Recall election reform : This constitutional amendment would eliminate the immediate successor election following a recall, instead leaving the post vacant until filled in a separate election. It would also allow the recalled official to run for the office again. Supporters include the League of Women Voters and Secretary of State Shirley Weber. Opponents include Election Integrity Project California.

Clinic funding : This measure would require federally qualified health centers to spend 90% of revenue on direct patient care and related services for low-income and underserved people. Clinics that do not comply would be fined, with the money going into a state-operated account for worker training and staffing. Supporters include the Service Employees International Union. Opponents include the California Primary Care Association, the California Medical Association, and Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California.

Immunology research bond : This measure would allow the state to borrow $8.4 billion to research immune system-based technologies for treating cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer's, and other conditions. Any resulting technology and drugs would be sold at 20% below the national average price. Supporters include philanthropists Gary Michelson and Meyer Luskin, the Alzheimer's Association, and Blood Cancer United. Opponents include Robert Kaplan, former associate director of the National Institutes of Health.

CANDIDATE FILING PERIOD OPENS SOON

While the measures are finalized, other parts of the November ballot are just getting started. The candidate filing period opens July 13 and closes August 7.

Anyone considering running for an open city council or mayor position, or challenging an incumbent, should reach out to their local city clerk for details.

TRACK YOUR BALLOT

Voters can sign up now to receive texts and emails tracking their ballot through BallotTrax.

If you have a story idea you would like to send to KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe, you can reach her directly via email at jessica.roe@ksby.com.

