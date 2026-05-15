Lompoc fraud case, Avila Beach search, and lemur habitat reopening

TGIF, Central Coast! Here are the stories we are following this Friday morning:



Lompoc councilmember case moves toward trial : A judge ruled there is enough evidence for the case against Lompoc City Councilmember Stephen Bridge to move forward to trial. Bridge is facing multiple felony fraud and embezzlement charges, and a defense request to reduce the charges was denied.

: A judge ruled there is enough evidence for the case against Lompoc City Councilmember Stephen Bridge to move forward to trial. Bridge is facing multiple felony fraud and embezzlement charges, and a defense request to reduce the charges was denied. Search continues for missing Avila Beach man : The search for 72-year-old Gary Kiehl has now entered its third day after his car was found at the Cave Landing parking lot in Avila Beach. The Sheriff’s Office says extensive searches have not located him and is asking anyone with information to contact detectives.

: The search for 72-year-old Gary Kiehl has now entered its third day after his car was found at the Cave Landing parking lot in Avila Beach. The Sheriff’s Office says extensive searches have not located him and is asking anyone with information to contact detectives. New lemur habitat reopens at Central Coast Zoo: The renovated lemur habitat is reopening at the Central Coast Zoo with new Madagascar-themed landscaping and educational displays. Two critically endangered red ruffed lemurs are also moving into the updated exhibit.

Attorneys representing an 18-year-old UCSB freshman are calling for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office to join the investigation into a reported rape involving the student. They say the suspect has not been identified or arrested, and they want more resources dedicated to the case. Students in Isla Vista told KSBY the incident has left many feeling uneasy, especially late at night near campus housing.

Incumbent Jimmy Paulding and challenger Adam Verdin are competing for San Luis Obispo County’s District 4 supervisor seat in the June 2 primary election. Both candidates are longtime South County residents and say they want to shape the future of the region for the next generation. District 4 covers much of southern San Luis Obispo County and stretches into the Cuyama Valley.

Community members gathered at Graceful Living care home in Arroyo Grande to celebrate Elene Campbell turning 100 years old. Friends, family and staff honored the milestone with a special lunch and birthday celebration. The event highlighted Campbell’s long life and the strong community surrounding her.