Metal spikes found in SLO, Orcutt gas station debate, and Los Osos eyes school site

SpaceX Targets Evening Launch Window : After several delays, SpaceX is aiming to launch tonight between 7:05 and 11:05 P.M. The mission, conducted on behalf of the Defense Department, will see the first-stage booster land on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean. No significant sonic boom is expected locally.

Templeton Hosts Q&A on Feed & Grain Fire : Fire officials in Templeton are holding a public Q&A tonight about the July fire that destroyed the historic Feed & Grain building. Community members can get updates and ask questions at the Templeton Community Center starting at 6:30 P.M.

Gifford Fire Becomes Largest in California This Year: The Gifford Fire, burning east of Santa Maria since August 1, has grown to more than 120,000 acres and is 33% contained. Evacuation orders remain in place for Pozo and Santa Margarita Lake.

Police in San Luis Obispo say metal spikes that have been damaging vehicles in Paso Robles are now being found in their city. While there’s no clear pattern to where the spikes are placed, officials warn they can disable vehicles and ask residents to report sightings to the non-emergency line at (805) 781-7312 without touching them. Paso Robles police have been investigating similar cases since June, and a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest was announced in July.

Construction is underway on a new gas station and mini-market at Lakeview Road and Orcutt Road in Orcutt, a project some residents say will be convenient while others worry it could worsen traffic at the busy intersection. Approved in 2022, the development includes a convenience store, retail space, and fuel canopy, along with traffic control measures such as road restriping, “keep clear” markings, and peak-hour turn restrictions. County officials say a traffic study found the project consistent with community plan policies and that fees will go toward local transportation improvements. While some neighbors appreciate having another fuel option, others remain concerned about ongoing congestion and safety in the area.

The Los Osos Community Services District is surveying registered voters about a potential ballot measure to acquire the former Sunnyside School site, a nearly 12-acre property currently leased in part to the Central Coast Waldorf School. The proposal would include a $185 annual parcel tax, with $85 funding the acquisition for 15 years and $100 continuing for maintenance and operations. CSD General Manager Ron Munds says the survey, conducted by a professional polling company via email, phone, and text, aims to gather community feedback before deciding whether to move forward. Supporters say the purchase would preserve the land for public use and prevent private development, while results from the survey are expected within two to three weeks after polling begins August 18.