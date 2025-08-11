Metal spike incidents now reported in San Luis Obispo

Metal spikes that have damaged vehicles in Paso Robles are now appearing in San Luis Obispo, according to police.

San Luis Obispo Police Public Affairs Manager Christine Wallace said there is no pattern to the spikes’ placement, but they have recently been found in San Luis Obispo after previously showing up in Paso Robles .

“Ultimately, we want people to report if they find the spikes to our non-emergency number,” Wallace said. “These spikes pose a threat to disabling vehicles and it helps SLOPD when people report where they find them.”

Paso Robles police have been investigating similar incidents since June. A $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest was announced in July.

San Luis Obispo Police urge residents to avoid touching the spikes if found and instead report the locations immediately to the non-emergency police number at (805) 781-7312.

